Garth Brooks Announces Date Of Historic Notre Dame Stadium Concert

(99.5 WYCD) - The date for Garth Brooks’ concert at historic Notre Dame Stadium is now announced. It's Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. ET.

This will be the first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can only be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on September 14th. The concert will be rain or shine.

Tickets will cost $79.95 plus a $4.00 facility fee and a $15.00 service charge for a total of $98.95. All seats sold are best available.

Brooks recently talked about the Notre Dame show with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald. When asked if he would play Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Brooks didn't say no.

He says the Notre Dame show will be "the blueprint or the first page in this new chapter."

Listen to the full interview here.