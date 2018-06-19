Garth Brooks Drops New Song, 'All Day Long'

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Garth Brooks is giving his fans a reason to party with his new single, "All Day Long."

The country legend and current CMA performer of the year released the new song Monday night in support of his upcoming album, due out sometime next year.

Brooks shared a bit more about "All Day Long" during his Inside Studio G Facebook Live chat.

"We were playing all the stuff that we used to play in the honky-tonks, and hearing it bounce off those brick walls and hearing those people sing along, I said, 'You know what? What we need is a good damn honky-tonk song.' So that's what we went to do," Brooks shared, before dropping the song's title without telling anyone: "This is one of those songs I can play all day long," he added. "I love this song."

In addition to the release of "All Day Long," Brooks has also been teasing a new tour that he's describing as "the biggest thing I've ever done on the road." He'll share those details on July 9.

The song is streamable on Amazon Music here.