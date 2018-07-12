Could Garth Brooks Play Michigan Stadium?

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Garth Brooks joined Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald to talk about his recently announced show at Notre Dame Stadium.

Brooks will be the first artist to perform at the famous stadium.

When asked if he would play Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Garth didn't necessarily say no.

However, Brooks said the Notre Dame show will be "the blueprint or the first page in this new chapter."

Check out the entire interview below.