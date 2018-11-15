Garth Brooks Serenaded His Wife Trisha Yearwood At The CMAs Last Night [VIDEO]

(99.5 WYCD) -- It was an emotional night at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and no one brought more tears to our eyes than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

At the event, Brooks debuted hit brand-new song, “Stronger Than Me, which he dedicated to his wife of almost 13 years.

Yearwood, who along with the rest of us, heard the song for the first time at the awards.

"It was a cool moment. I didn't cry, so I was happy about that," Brooks told Taste of Country backstage after the CMA Awards. "She's not a big surprise girl, but she took it well."