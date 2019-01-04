General Mills Announces New Twist On Classic Cereals And We'd Like Them All

(99.5 WYCD) -- General Mills is giving cereal lovers something to look forward to for the new year.

The cereal manufacturer introduced three tasty new twists on classic favorites: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Curros, Fruity Lucky Charms and Chocolate Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

-- Sound the alarm! --It's time to try our NEW cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms and Chocolate Cinnamon Toast Crunch! @LuckyCharms @CTCSquares pic.twitter.com/JX9ohSynDb — General Mills Cereal (@GenMillsCereal) December 17, 2018

The cereals are expected to be available in the United States in early 2019.

For now, Chocolate Toast Crunch will be available in both the U.S. and Canada, but the other two flavors will not be sold to our northern neighbors.

Thanks for contacting us. The Chocolate Toast Crunch will be available in both the US and in Canada whereas the Fruity lucky Charms and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros will only be available in the US at this stage. Thank you and we cant wait for you to try them! -- — CinnamonToastCrunch (@CTCSquares) December 26, 2018

General Mill sent out a tweet telling consumers to try the new Fruity Lucky Charms Dec. 20, but a search at local grocery stores indicates they may not be available in stores yet.