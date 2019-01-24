Get A $1.7 Million Home For Just $25

They put house on the market in the middle of 2018, but she wasn’t getting any offers, They came up with a creative solution to sell the house: A competition — and it would only cost any interested buyer $25.

The idea came from a 2015 contest started by the owner of an inn, called “Write a 200-Word Essay, Win a Historic Inn in Maine.” It was an exciting idea that she admired.

So here we all are with this amazing opportunity to buy a house for $25, but there is a bit of fine print, if you will.

“This is not a draw, because it’s not a random choice, because it’s chosen based on creative writing,” she said."

Each person who wants a shot at getting the home must submit a 350-word essay. That essay must answer the question: Why would moving to this lakefront dream home change your life?

They put the spin on it because she wanted to ensure the home was sold to the right person.

Remember that $25 we told you the house was selling for? It’s actually the entry fee that must be submitted with the essay.

Entry fees must reach the $1.7 million listing price. That means she’ll need to receive and read 68,000 letters. As of this week, she’d already read about 300.

“When this contest works, I know it’s all going to be well worthwhile and a lot of people will have hope,” Wagner told Global News.

Got $25 to spare and some persuasive words? Send them by email to [email protected], or mail a letter and check to:

PO Box #74 Millarville AB Canada T0L 1K0.

