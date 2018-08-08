Here's Exactly What Carrie Underwood Does To Get Those Killer Legs

(WYCD) - There are so many reasons to love Carrie Underwood, from her marriage to Mike Fisher to her incredible voice.

And clearly, the country star is just as much of a powerhouse at the gym as she is in the recording studio.

When the superstar recently shared an on-stage snapshot, fans flooded the comment section noticing one thing (or rather, two): THOSE. LEGS.

We knew Carrie took exercising seriously (see her fitness clothing line CALIA by Carrie Underwood for further proof), but nearly a year after falling and injuring her face, the "Cry Pretty" singer is looking stronger and healthier than ever. That's thanks in part to her trainer, Erin Oprea.

"I've been working with Carrie for just over 10 years," Oprea, a former Marine who has also trained Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and more, tells CountryLiving.com. "All my clients become great friends of mine and I'm always proud of every one of them. The majority of my clients who come to me want to be fit, healthy, and strong."

The good news is that anyone can get gams like Carrie's!

"Celebrities still have to do the work and control what they put in their mouths," Oprea said. "Whether they have the money or not, the discipline has to be there. Money does not make you fit."

According to Country Living, Oprea is "all about balancing the workout making sure to work the whole body"—though Carrie's muscular calves and thighs are certainly showstoppers. Want pretty, toned legs like Carrie? Here's what she says you gotta do (click here to see images of the workout):

Elevated Curtsy Lunge: Put your left leg up on a step. Lunge back with your right leg, crossing it behind your left leg (as if you were doing a dramatic curtsy). Bend both knees until your left leg forms a 90-degree angle. Drive through your front heel to return to the starting position. Reps: 15 on each leg Tip: "Keep your front shin very vertical! It will want to tilt all out of whack."

Jumping Lunges : Go into a lunge. Now jump, switching lunge position mid-air and landing softly back into the lunge. Repeat going back and forth. Reps: 30 seconds Tip: "Don't let your chest fall forward, and don't let your knee pass your toe."

One-Legged Dead Lift : Position your Bosu ball blue-side-down. Put your right foot in the center of the black, flat part of the Bosu ball. Holding a dumbbell in your left hand, soften your right knee and keep it soft throughout the exercise. Rotate your hips back, keep your core tight and your chest up, and fall forward at your waist until your left leg (which is straight behind you) is parallel to the ground. Return to standing and repeat. Reps: 15 on each leg Tip: "If you need to, don't use weights and hold onto a chair or other stable surface for stability."

Squat Into a Lunge : Squat down on your left leg, right toes lightly touching the floor for balance. Without fully standing, take your right leg back into a lunge. Still not fully standing, return your right leg to starting position for another squat and lunge. Reps: 15 on each leg Tip: "Stay nice and low, feel free to add some weights to those bad boys if they are not challenging enough."

Sumo Squat Pulse Series: With your legs wider than hip width apart and toes pointed out at an angle, hold a dumbbell between your legs. Go down into a sumo squat, where your legs are parallel to the ground. Perform 30 tiny "pulses" in this low position. Put the weight down and perform 20 full-range-of-motion sumo squats. Grab the weight again, get low in the sumo squat, and perform 15 sumo squat pulses. Reps: 20 Tip: "Stay nice and low! The goal is no rest during this whole series. Feel free to go no weights if needed or if you're new to this!"

s: With your legs wider than hip width apart and toes pointed out at an angle, hold a dumbbell between your legs. Go down into a sumo squat, where your legs are parallel to the ground. Perform 30 tiny "pulses" in this low position. Put the weight down and perform 20 full-range-of-motion sumo squats. Grab the weight again, get low in the sumo squat, and perform 15 sumo squat pulses.

Oprea also gave Country Living some tips for beginners: