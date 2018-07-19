Get Free McDonald's French Fries Every Friday In 2018

(WYCD) - McDonald's just made Fridays even more appealing.

The fast-food chain is extending its National French Fry Day deal and giving away free medium fries every Friday to customers who spend $1 or more for the rest of the year.

There's one catch: customers must download the McDonald's app to get the coupon and make a purchase of at least a dollar.

And it's not just french fries: McDonald's is also offering the same perk mid-week on soft drinks. Every Tuesday or Thursday for the rest of the year, customers can claim a free soda when they spend $1 or more and order through the app.

For more information, head to the McDonald's website.