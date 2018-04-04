Get Your Brad Paisley Tickets Early Through The WYCD Presale!
You can beat the box office!
(99.5 WYCD) -- Tickets to Brad Paisley's concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 28 officially go on-sale this Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.
However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, April 5, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!
Pre-sale information:
- Thursday, April 5, starting at 10 a.m.
- Link: click here for tickets
- Password: BRADYCD
If Paisley isn't enough, Kane Brown and Dan Tyminski will serve as special guests at the show!