Get Your Easter Hopping With This Easter Egg Cocktail Recipe

(99.5 WYCD) -- Easter is busy, and you probably have a ton on your mind! You need to figure out what you are serving your guests and what you're going to wear.

But there's always time to take a little break — for a cocktail.

From the Tipsy Bartender, the concoction utilizes some yummy Blue Curacao with some luscious White Creme de Cacao along with some half & half milk.

Drop some Jelly Beans in the bottom of the glass to make it look like you have a basket of “eggs.”

Needless to say, this cocktail is totally Instagram-worthy!

Video of Easter Egg Cocktail - Tipsy Bartender

Easter Egg Cocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 oz. (30ml) Blue Curaçao

1 oz. (30ml) White Creme de Cacao

1/2 oz. (15ml) Half & Half Milk

Jelly Beans

Directions: In a shaking glass with ice, combine blue curaçao and white creme de cacao. Strain mix into glass and slowly top with a layer of half & half. Drop in some jelly beans for garnish.