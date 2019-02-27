Get Your Florida Georgia Line Tickets Early Through The WYCD Pre-Sale!
Beat the box office and buy your tickets Thursday, Feb. 28!
February 27, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Tickets for Florida Georgia Line's concerts at DTE Energy Music Theatre on August 10 and August 22 officially go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, Feb. 28, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!
Pre-sale information:
- Thursday, Feb. 28, starting at 10 a.m.
- Aug. 10 show link: click here for tickets
- Aug. 22 show link: click here for tickets
- Password: FGLWYCD