Get Your Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker Tickets Early Through The WYCD Pre-Sale!

Tickets for the Lady Antebllum, Darius Rucker concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 7 officially go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, May 3, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

Thursday, May 3, starting at 10 a.m.

Link: click here for tickets

Password: LADWYCD

Nashville country/pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson will join the Grammy-winning headliners on the tour.