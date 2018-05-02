Get Your Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker Tickets Early Through The WYCD Pre-Sale!
May 2, 2018
Tickets for the Lady Antebllum, Darius Rucker concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 7 officially go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, May 3, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!
Pre-sale information:
- Thursday, May 3, starting at 10 a.m.
- Link: click here for tickets
- Password: LADWYCD
Nashville country/pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson will join the Grammy-winning headliners on the tour.