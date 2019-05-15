Get Your Luke Bryan Tickets Early Through The WYCD Pre-Sale!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Tickets for Luke Bryan's concert at Ford Field on Oct. 25 officially go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office today, May 16, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

Thursday, May 16, starting at 10 a.m.

Click here for tickets

Password: LBWYCD

Bryan will be joined by special guests Cole Swindell, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock.