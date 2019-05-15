Photo: Live Nation

Get Your Luke Bryan Tickets Early Through The WYCD Pre-Sale!

Beat the box office and buy your tickets today!

May 15, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Tickets for Luke Bryan's concert at Ford Field on Oct. 25 officially go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office today, May 16, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

Bryan will be joined by special guests Cole SwindellJon Langston, and DJ Rock

Tags: 
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Detroit Pre-Sale
Luke Bryan Detroit Pre Sale
Luke Bryan Detroit
Luke Bryan Detroit Show