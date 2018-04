(WYCD) Massages are supposed to be relaxing, but the newest trend in self-care has the hairs on the back of my neck standing up.

Snake massages.

Yes, you, lying on a massage bed, while a handful of snakes SLITHER ALL OVER YOU.

This snake massage is meant to relax you...or frighten you -- pic.twitter.com/wYVcXbbyGR — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) April 20, 2018

How is this relaxing?! Would you try it?