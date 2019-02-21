A Giant Ball Pit You Can Jump In Is Coming To Downtown Detroit

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you miss the thrill of going to a Chuck E. Cheese and jumping into a ball pit, you're in luck. A gigantic ball pit for adults, as well as kids, is set to open in a high-rise in Downtown Detroit.

New York-based design studio, Snarkitecture, will open the Detroit edition of their traveling exhibit “The Beach” on the ground floor of 1001 Woodward Avenue, across the street from the Campus Martius skating rink, according to MLive.

The exhibit will be free and open to adults and kids, and “The Beach Detroit” will officially open on March 1.

Visitors will be asked to take off their shoes, bring an extra pair of socks and jump into a giant ball pit of recycled, antimicrobial plastic balls designed to imitate the ocean.

