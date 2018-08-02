Do You Drink Gin? Then You Probably Like To Shop On Amazon While Drunk

(WYCD) - Who doesn't like to drunkenly shop on Amazon? Most of us have probably done it. And if you are a gin drinker, you probably do it a lot.

A study by the personal finance website Finder.com found that nearly half of the 2,000 Americans they surveyed have bought stuff online while buzzed.

The Archstone Recovery Center did their own survey and found that gin drinkers spent more while drunk shopping to the tune of $82 versus the second highest drunk spenders, rum drinkers, who dropped $54 on average.

Archstone admits they don't know why gin drinkers spend more, even though the beverage "has a long and storied history of being linked with extreme emotions and wild behavior."