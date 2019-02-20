© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Girl Scout Uses Shirtless Picture Of Jason Momoa To Sell Cookies

"The moms are getting really excited and they're saying that they need them."

February 20, 2019
Features

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Samoas are among the top-selling Girl Scout cookies each season but one crafty girl has found a unique way to sell even more boxes of the popular treat.

Charlotte Holmberg, who, according to 9NEWS (KUSA) in Denver, is a Top Cookie CEO for the Girl Scouts — a title given to those who regularly sell the most cookies — redesigned the classic cookie box by plastering a photo of a shirtless Jason Momoa on them. 

And they're selling like hot cakes.

The fifth-grader got the idea from her mom, who works in marketing. Charlotte's mom came across a photo of a shirtless Momoa compared to a Samoa on social media and decided to design new box art featuring and shirtless Momoa and glue them on boxes of the Samoa cookies.

Here's a close up of the cookie boxes in all their shirtless glory. 

‪Top Cookie CEO Charlotte of #HighlandsRanch made her own version of the Jason Momoa Samoas for the start of council booth sales this weekend. #GirlScoutCookies #GSColo @girlscouts @SamoasCookies ‬#gscolorado #girlscout #girlscoutsrock #girlscout #girlscoutsofcolorado #girlscoutscolorado #girlscoutsco @prideofgypsies

A post shared by Girl Scouts of Colorado (@gscolo) on

Apparently the Momoas are particularly popular among Coloradan mothers. 

"The moms are getting really excited, and they're saying that they need them," the mom told KUSA. 

