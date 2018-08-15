Girl Scouts Are Selling A New Cookie In 2019, And It Sounds Delicious
(WYCD) - Girl Scout cookie season is the best time of the year, but come 2019, it's going to get even better.
The Girl Scouts are making the choice between Thin Mints and Samoas a bit more difficult.
Cookie lovers will be able to order boxes of the newest flavor starting Jan. 2: Caramel Chocolate Chip!
We're already losing it over 2019's new @girlscouts cookie flavor. ---- https://t.co/qAoowDJfXF #GirlScoutCookies pic.twitter.com/Wf0NvOf5TR— Brit + Co (@BritandCo) August 14, 2018
It's described as a "chewy cookie made with caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and boasts a hint of sea salt in every bite."
The newest addition is also gluten-free, making it the second gluten-free option next to Toffee-tastic.