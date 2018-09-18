Glad company: Trailer for Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the rooftops of London with her magical bag in time for Christmas.

Disney on Monday released a trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns." The musical sequel stars Emily Blunt in the role made famous by Julie Andrews in 1964.

Video of Mary Poppins Returns | Official Trailer

Mary Poppins returns to Cherry Tree Lane to help the next generation of the Banks family through a personal loss.

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her lamplighter friend, Jack.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original film, appears as the retired chairman of the bank. Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury also are featured in the movie, which is based on PL Travers' stories.

Rob Marshall directs the film, which includes new original songs.

"Mary Poppins Returns" opens in theaters Dec. 19.

___

This story has been updated to correct the name of the street in the movie to Cherry Tree Lane, instead of Cherry Lane.