Going Through the McDonald’s Drive-Thru on Horseback Isn’t Allowed

(WYCD) - A woman in the UK learned the hard way that McDonald's doesn't allow you to hit the drive-thru on horseback.

Louise Carter, who lives in Powick, England. She trekked over three miles on her horse to get some McDonald's. Apparently, the fast food chain wasn't "Lovin' It."

According to McDonald's UK, drive-thru lanes are reserved solely for motor vehicles, meaning that horses are out. Bicycles are also prohibited.

Maybe she needs to move to the United States. Some people in the US appear to have been more successful in their attempts to get meals from drive-thrus while in the saddle, as seen in the video below: