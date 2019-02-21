A 'Golden Girls' Cruise Is Happening!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Gather your squad and prepare to say “thank you for being a friend” in a major way.

A "Golden Girls" cruise is coming in 2020, and it sounds like more than fans of the show could have ever dreamed of.

The Golden Girls At Sea experience sets sails from Miami, Florida -- where main characters Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia lived -- on February 24, 2020, with stopovers at Key West and Cozumel, Mexico, according to CNN.

The cruise, billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime gathering,” is five nights and will include a bar crawl; fancy dress party and dinner; bingo night; karaoke at Blanche’s old haunt, the Rusty Anchor; a Golden Girls stage show with drag queens; a costume contest; and more. Basically, it’s everything the girls and their fans would want from a vacation.

The sitcom-themed cruise was created by Flip Phone Events. It’s set to take place on the cruise ship Celebrity Infinity, which measures 965 feet. The ship has a 2,170 person occupancy, which is a whole lot of Golden Girls fans. The “Golden Girls at Sea” cruise costs $1,000 per person for a standard cabin and a little under $1,200 for a deluxe room with a balcony. All prices are based on double occupancy and each ticket includes perks like unlimited drinks, a $300 on-board credit, and free WiFi.

Mark your calendars and start planning your group costume now because the competition is likely to be fierce.

For more information or to book your cabin, visit the Flip Phone Events website.