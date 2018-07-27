This Golden Retriever Puppy Learning To Be a Dog Is The Cutest Thing Ever

(WYCD) - This Brooklyn dog is living the life!

Nala’s a four-month-old golden retriever who’s having the time of her life learning how to go down a slide and she’s a natural -- although it looks like she’s still yet to stick the landing!

The enthusiastic Brooklyn pup also learned how to go downstairs and we can’t get enough of how proud she is!

While life may have its ups and downs, it looks like Nala’s ready to tackle whatever’s in front of her!