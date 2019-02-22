Google Doodle Marks 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's Birthday

(99.5 WYCD) -- What a beaut! Google is ringing in the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin’s birthday with a Doodle.

The search engine put together some illustrations showing Irwin holding a crocodile, boating through a swamp with his dog, and hanging out with his wife Terri and kids Bindi and Robert.

CRIKEY!



Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates #SteveIrwin, the legendary Australian wildlife advocate & TV personality whose bravery & passion opened the eyes of millions to the wonders of wildlife. --



Explore the full slideshow Doodle here → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/mGtpwSuqzL — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

Did you know? Steve Irwin’s love for exotic animals started when he was young. For his 6th birthday, he was gifted an 11-foot python that he affectionately named Frank ❤️--#CrocodileHunter #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/oZIbWpzNAj — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

He was known as "The Crocodile Hunter," but Steve Irwin wasn't exactly hunting crocodiles... he was saving them --. He & his wife spent their honeymoon capturing crocodiles & the footage they shot became the pilot for #TheCrocodileHunter!#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/9BXTXP8bk3 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

"Today's Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognized as the most extensive of any conservationist," wrote Irwin's wife Terri in a blog post for Google.

Irwin died in September 2006 when stingray barb went through his chest during filming for a documentary project.

Irwin would have been 57 on Friday, which also marks Australia’s National Wildlife Day.