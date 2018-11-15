Google Maps Data Helps You Avoid Thanksgiving Crowds

(99.5 WYCD) -- Google Maps has released a report that might be a lifesaver this Thanksgiving.

Of course, the app helps you around traffic but they have released historical data telling us the best time to leave on a trip and what time the crowds are largest for the holiday

The report says to try to avoid leaving for a trip between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Google thinks you should leave in the morning to encounter less traffic. There's a huge spike in cars on the road during the late night on Thanksgiving Eve and right after Thanksgiving dinner.

As far as holiday crowds, bakeries are packed by noon on Thanksgiving Eve. The grocery store is jammed around 6 p.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Shopping centers peak crowds are around noon on Black Friday and movie theaters can be most crowded around 7 p.m. on Black Friday.