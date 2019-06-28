Google Maps Fail: App Leads Nearly 100 Drivers To An Empty Field

Technology isn’t always foolproof, as about 100 Colorado drivers learned when Google Maps offered them a supposedly quick way out of a traffic jam.

A crash on Peña Boulevard, a road leading to Denver International Airport, prompted the app to take drivers on a detour on Sunday. But, it was too good to be true.

The alternate route took drivers down a dirt road that rain had turned into a muddy mess, and cars started sliding around.

Some vehicles couldn’t make it through the mud, and about 100 others became trapped behind them.