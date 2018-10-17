Google Street View Caught This Woman Cheating on Her Husband
(99.5 WYCD) -- Who knew that Google Street View was such a snitch because the Google service helped a man catch his cheating wife!
A Peruvian man has divorced his wife after discovering intimate photos of her with another man on Google Maps, The Daily Mail report.
The man was reportedly looking up directions to a popular bridge in Lima using Google Street View when he came across a still of a woman, whose face was blurred, sitting on a bench with a man’s head in her lap. The man figured out that the clothes the woman was wearing was the same as his wife’s.
The photos had been taken by a Google camera car at Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco [Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine>, in Lima in 2013.
The man later confronted his wife, and she admitted to having had an affair. Local reports suggest the couple has since divorced.
Man leaves his wife after seeing google maps picture of her cheating on him!— What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) October 12, 2018
