Turns out grandma’s Fourth of July shirt isn’t actually celebrating America

Twitter user Dale Cheesman's grandma has been wearing the same shirt on the Fourth of July for the last 25 years.

At first glance, the top appears to be as American as apple pie— after all, it is red, white and blue, and in its own abstract way, it features stars and stripes.

While watching the World Cup, Cheeseman noticed that his grandma's shirt isn't repping the USA at all. In fact, the top that she's been rocking for the last quarter-century depicts Panama's flag, not America's!

My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Every year, she wears the exact same shirt.

Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it's the Panama Flag.

Over 25 years of treason. pic.twitter.com/j9sLoWo9QY — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 2, 2018

Oh grandma! No word on if she will be running out to buy a new top for the Fourth of July!