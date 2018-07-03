Dreamstime

Turns out grandma’s Fourth of July shirt isn’t actually celebrating America

July 3, 2018
Categories: 
Features

Twitter user Dale Cheesman's grandma has been wearing the same shirt on the Fourth of July for the last 25 years.

At first glance, the top appears to be as American as apple pie— after all, it is red, white and blue, and in its own abstract way, it features stars and stripes.

While watching the World Cup, Cheeseman noticed that his grandma's shirt isn't repping the USA at all. In fact, the top that she's been rocking for the last quarter-century depicts Panama's flag, not America's!

Oh grandma! No word on if she will be running out to buy a new top for the Fourth of July!

Tags: 
America
Fourth of July
Shirt
Grandma