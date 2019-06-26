Granger Smith, Wife Donate More Than $200,000 To Children's Hospital In Memory Of Late Son

(99.5 WYCD) -- Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, have donated more than $200,000 to a children's hospital in Austin to honor the memory of their late son, River Smith, who died in a tragic accident in early June.

The couple presented a check for $218,791 to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin on Tuesday (June 25), People reports. The medical center treated River after his accident, and Smith and his fans raised the money through sales of a T-shirt his apparel company made in River's memory.

Country music star Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, make a donation to Dell Children’s Medical Center for $218, 791 in memory of their son River. The 3-year-old died June 6 after an accidental drowning at the Smith’s Georgetown home. pic.twitter.com/s0widYaeLb — Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) June 25, 2019

"This is just the beginning,” the singer said at a press conference in the courtyard of the hospital, according to CBS Austin. “Let this be a small token of the gratitude that we’ve got for you guys."

Amber also spoke of the impact the hospital had on their family saying, “I pray that nobody else ever has to go through what we’ve gone through, but if they do, I hope they come here because y’all were incredible.”

Smith turned to social media on June 6 to share what he called the "unimaginable news" that 3-year-old River had died. A rep for the singer later confirmed that River drowned at the family's home in Texas.

In a video posted to the family's YouTube channel, Granger and Amber opened up about the impact River's death has had on their family, and Smith explained his decision to return to the road with his family beside him. The Smiths have two other children; a 7-year-old daughter named London and a 5-year-old son, Lincoln.

The singer recently resumed his live schedule, and he paid tribute to River at the 2019 Country LakeShake Festival in Chicago on Sunday (June 23) with a powerfully emotional performance of "Heaven Bound Balloons." He also debuted the new tattoo at the festival.

Even though the River tribute T-shirts are currently sold out, the couple will reportedly design a new one that will be offered in the fall to raise more money in his memory.