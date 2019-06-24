Granger Smith Emotionally Returns To The Stage Following The Death Of His 3-Year-Old Son

(99.5 WYCD) -- Granger Smith is trying to heal through what he knows best -- his music.

The country singer, 39, who announced the death of his 3-year-old son River earlier this month, performed for the first time since the death at Country LakeShake in Chicago on Sunday.

Smith closed out day three of the country festival, which featured fellow stars like Keith Urban and Luke Bryan, and debuted a new tattoo on his arm in honor of his late son.

The arm tattoo simply says "River."

People reported Smith hit the stage smiling, tearing into "Blue Collar Dollars" while hitting his heart and mouthing the words, "Thank you," during every lyrical break.

In addition, Smith performed a string of songs such as “You’re In It,” “Backroad Song” and covers of the Tom Petty classic “Free Fallin’” and Alabama’s “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why.)” Smith reportedly threw guitar picks into the crowd and took selfies with his fans.

Before hitting the stage, Smith's wife, Amber, also posted from the weekend with her children, trying to love and inspire them the best she can while also honoring and remembering River.

"We just happened to be in the same city as the 'biiiigggggggest T-Rex' ever found. We had to make a trip to see it in honor of River," she wrote. "Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest. Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing."

She added how much she misses her boy's "silly personality and his bright light."

"I see his face in our other kiddos. I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I'm trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside. I look around at everyone else and wonder if anyone is going through something like we are. Dumb little things don't matter anymore. My family does. My faith does," she wrote.

Smith took to social media and YouTube last week with his wife to tell fans how his family is holding up amid the unspeakable tragedy that happened on June 6.

"We've been on quite the journey these past few weeks. I've been dark on social media, but I still have a full understanding of the responsibility placed upon me as a public figure," Smith wrote. "I believe I'm obligated on certain levels to include you guys in my current journey, as I've been involved either personally or musically in yours."

Smith added that the loss of a son "makes life feel fragile," but "it can remind us never to take a moment with those we love for granted."