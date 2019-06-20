‘Don’t Feel Sorry For Us’: Country Singer Granger Smith Recounts The Day His Son Drowned
(99.5 WYCD) -- Granger Smith is sharing an update with fans following the drowning death of his 3-year-old son, River.
Smith and wife Amber announced on June 6 that their youngest son died in a "tragic accident" at the family's home, writing, "Our family is devastated and heartbroken."
The grieving parents posted an emotional video on YouTube to thank fans, friends and strangers for their prayers and support and to update people on how their family is coping with the loss.
"We are committed to each other," Smith said, his wife adding they are also committed to their family, their children and their faith.
"We are stronger than ever right now," the singer said. "We’re going to constantly search for the meaning behind all of this. Not the reason, I think the reason is very different than the meaning. I’m not going to get caught up in the reasons, I’ll never know. But we’ll find the meaning and the good in this and the way to spread this message and this legacy. And he’ll always be with me, and he’ll always be in our hearts."
Per People, Smith also recalls what he was thinking during those last few moments before his world was shattered, as he hung out with River and his other two children, 7-year-old London and 5-year-old Lincoln. While he and London did gymnastics, his two boys were having a water gun fight, and he found himself thinking, “Soak up this moment, because it’s not going to last forever.”
Then, between “30 seconds and three minutes” later, he notes, he and his wife were doing CPR on their son.
Still, Smith implores well-wishers not to feel sorry for their family: “There’s a lot of people that he affected, and it’s important to not stay dark forever. We had an incredible little boy for three years, and we feel really good about that.”
The Smiths end their tribute with one request: “Live like Riv.”
We’ve been on quite the journey these past few weeks. I’ve been dark on social media, but I still have a full understanding of the responsibility placed upon me as a public figure. I can choose to snuff that influence, or instead use my platform (in relevancy big or small) towards what I believe is right. I believe I’m obligated on certain levels to include you guys in my current journey, as I’ve been involved either personally or musically in yours. - The finality and mortality brought on by death makes life feel fragile. It can weaken, terrify and separate those close to it. But it can also awaken us. It can remind us never to take a moment with those we love for granted. - In my house, we have united stronger and closer than we’ve ever been. We’ve cried. We’ve smiled. I’ve held my family tight. I’ve found strength from God and used that in the face of adversity so that my wife and children can rely on me. I’ve guarded my heart and my mind during weak moments and graciously accepted all of the encouragement and empathy from so many. I have realized that I will not slave over a search for answers, but instead for meaning. I will focus and then cultivate the light from a dark place, the good from the bad, God’s will from my own plans. I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love. We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv. - Amber and I want you to hear it from us and not just read it, so we made this little video for you to watch. (Link in bio)Thank you for all the love, prayers and support. We feel it!
Smith said he plans to return to touring next week and will bring his wife and children with him. However, he isn't doing meet and greets just yet. He isn't ready.
"Music has always been my healing, the place I turned to," he said. "(My family is) going to join me in that."