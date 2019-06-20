‘Don’t Feel Sorry For Us’: Country Singer Granger Smith Recounts The Day His Son Drowned

(99.5 WYCD) -- Granger Smith is sharing an update with fans following the drowning death of his 3-year-old son, River.

Smith and wife Amber announced on June 6 that their youngest son died in a "tragic accident" at the family's home, writing, "Our family is devastated and heartbroken."

The grieving parents posted an emotional video on YouTube to thank fans, friends and strangers for their prayers and support and to update people on how their family is coping with the loss.

"We are committed to each other," Smith said, his wife adding they are also committed to their family, their children and their faith.

"We are stronger than ever right now," the singer said. "We’re going to constantly search for the meaning behind all of this. Not the reason, I think the reason is very different than the meaning. I’m not going to get caught up in the reasons, I’ll never know. But we’ll find the meaning and the good in this and the way to spread this message and this legacy. And he’ll always be with me, and he’ll always be in our hearts."

Video of Finding Light In Our Darkest Time

Per People, Smith also recalls what he was thinking during those last few moments before his world was shattered, as he hung out with River and his other two children, 7-year-old London and 5-year-old Lincoln. While he and London did gymnastics, his two boys were having a water gun fight, and he found himself thinking, “Soak up this moment, because it’s not going to last forever.”

Then, between “30 seconds and three minutes” later, he notes, he and his wife were doing CPR on their son.

Still, Smith implores well-wishers not to feel sorry for their family: “There’s a lot of people that he affected, and it’s important to not stay dark forever. We had an incredible little boy for three years, and we feel really good about that.”

The Smiths end their tribute with one request: “Live like Riv.”

Smith said he plans to return to touring next week and will bring his wife and children with him. However, he isn't doing meet and greets just yet. He isn't ready.

"Music has always been my healing, the place I turned to," he said. "(My family is) going to join me in that."