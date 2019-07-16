Is This The Grossest Thing Anyone Has Ever Done On A Plane?

By Jacquie Cadorette

This is a video you’ll never be able to un-see. A viral video shows a man on a plane using his bare feet to navigate the movie screen in front of him.

Author Alafair Burke posted the video to Twitter saying, “My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter.” What followed was a video of a man, using his bare feet to swipe the Delta Airlines video screen in front of him.

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

When sympathetic Twitter users expressed concern over the chance that he was disabled and forced to use his feet, the friend of Burke confirmed that she saw the able-bodied man walk on and off the plane carrying his own bags.

“The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet,” Burke writes.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Twitter users are losing their minds over the fiasco.

One user writes, “This is the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen on Twitter.”

Others chime in with comments expressing the likeness of the video to Naomi Campbell’s plane habits – wiping everything down, covering her seat, wearing gloves and a face mask.

“Naomi made some points,” one user comments along with a video of Campbell’s routine.

Video of Naomi Campbell&#039;s Airport Routine | Come Fly With Me

Once the Campbell video hit the thread, plane frequenters everywhere began to flood the chain claiming that they would never again ride an airplane without using the Naomi Campbell methods of wiping absolutely everything down first.