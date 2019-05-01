Get Ready To Put This New Guacamole Cheese On Everything

(99.5 WYCD) -- There are two toppings that people generally can't get enough of, even if it costs extra at the restaurant: cheese and guacamole. Now you'll no longer have to choose between the two.

A Dutch dairy company has paired them up in Amanti Guacamole Cheese, which goes on sale Wednesday across the US at The Fresh Market stores.

A spokesperson for the chain told TODAY Food that the creation is a "creamy, Gouda-style, hard cheese that blends real avocados with lime juice, chili, tomato, onion and garlic."

While some Twitter users aren't quite sure what to think, considering that the concoction bears a similar shade to your grandmother's old kitchen appliances, others are ready to dive in.