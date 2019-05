(99.5 WYCD) -- Your taste buds could win you some serious cash this summer.

Pringles will pay you $10,000 if you can correctly guess its mystery flavor. Walgreens will be the only store selling the mystery chips.

You'll have until Aug. 13 to submit what you think the secret taste is.

Last year, Pringles ran a similar contest in Canada. The flavor turned out to be "7-Layer Dip."