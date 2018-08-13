Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys To Perform At Fourth Annual Cider Dayze Festival

(WYCD) - Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys will be performing at the fourth annual Cider Dayze Festival on Aug. 25.

The weekend-long Cider Dayze Festival takes place noon-8 p.m. (Saturday, Aug. 25) and noon-5 p.m. (Sunday, Aug. 26) at Blake's Hard Cider Co, 17985 Armada Center Rd, Armada, MI 48005.

Tickets for the event are $40. Each ticket Includes 9 tickets each good for a 5 ounce pour and a commemorative Cider Dayze tasting glass. Tickets are non-refundable. 21 years and older only.

The festival also includes corn hole, fowling, silent disco, live music, 50+ breweries/cideries, a stein holding competition, food trucks and more!

