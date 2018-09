You probably were hoping for Dan + Shay's 'Tequila,' it's not that one it's the 1958 “Tequila,” performed by The Champs. The song is mostly instrumental and only has a few words.

Video of Yikes... This Guy Showed Up To A Karaoke Bar To Sing 'Tequila'

Guess the lyrics are pretty easy to remember right?

A seriously genius way to get out of singing at karaoke with your friends.