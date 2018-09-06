Why These Guys Decided To Have 'Best Friends' Photo Shoot

Joshua Hill and Brandon Hampton are taking their bromance to the next level.

In a blog post on Love What Matters, these buds say they had a “best friends” photo shoot in Tennessee, after seeing their wife and girlfriend do the same.

The pair bought matching overalls and 6-packs of Bud Light to get ready for their close ups. They're making hearts, jumping around and just hanging out for the camera.

Brandon and Josh say they really showed their girlfriends how it’s done.