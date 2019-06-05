Hallmark Premiering Christmas Movies In July

(99.5 WYCD) -- This summer Hallmark Channel is bringing you Christmas in July.

The channel that's synonymous with Christmas movies has plans to air 40 new Christmas movies this year and you'll get to watch two of them in July.

"Christmas Camp" will air July 7 and the other movie "A Merry Christmas Match" will air on July 13, Country Living reports.

Additionally, the network has previously revealed they will air a record-breaking 40 (FORTY!!!) brand new Christmas movies this year.

Hallmark Channel will show 24 of these films and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will broadcast 16 more.

The company will, of course, be keeping with its super-popular Countdown to Christmas tradition. This year, the countdown begins on Friday, October 25, and will launch with three features: "The Christmas Song," starring Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf, "Holiday for Heroes," starring Melissa Claire Egan and Marc Blucas, and an untitled motion picture produced by country star Blake Shelton.