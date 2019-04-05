Start Decking The Halls: Hallmark Will Air A Record-Breaking 40 New Christmas Movies

(99.5 WYCD) -- Joy to the world, indeed! It's not even Easter Sunday and Hallmark is already spreading the holiday cheer. The network just revealed that it will air a record-breaking 40 (FORTY!!!) brand new Christmas movies this year, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The site reports that Hallmark Channel will show 24 of these films and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will broadcast 16 more.

We don't even have to wait until December to watch all the festive flicks! The publication adds that the first airing is set to happen in July during the Keepsake Christmas campaign, which marks the halfway point of December 25.

The company will, of course, be keeping with its super-popular Countdown to Christmas tradition. This year, the countdown begins on Friday, October 25, and will launch with three features: "The Christmas Song," starring Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf, "Holiday for Heroes," starring Melissa Claire Egan and Marc Blucas, and an untitled motion picture produced by country star Blake Shelton.