UnBOOlievable! 44% Of Parents Will Eat More Candy Than Their Kids This Halloween

(99.5 WYCD) -- A new study revealed 86 percent of parents have stolen some of their kids’ Halloween candy! We think that’s much higher!!

In addition, the average parent who raids their kid’s stash eats about a QUARTER of it with about 44 percent of parents expect to eat more candy than their kids this year.

That includes what they steal, plus any leftover candy they don't hand out to trick-or-treaters.

Here are three more stats from the survey...

1. 40 percent of people say they enjoy Halloween as adults more than they did as kids. Just over a third say it's because THEY get to decide how much candy they can eat, and no one can stop them.

2. 58 percent of adults try to limit how much candy they eat on Halloween night. That's compared to 75% of parents who limit the amount of candy their kids eat.

3. 73 percent of us intentionally buy more candy than we need for trick-or-treaters, just to make sure there's plenty left over.

Parents do a lot for their kids. So kids, just think of this as a yearly childhood tax you have to pay. That's life, get used to it.