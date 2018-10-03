Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Best Pop Culture Moments of 2018
Need help picking out a Halloween outfit? Look no further.
Need help picking out a Halloween outfit? Look no further than 2018, a year that was jam-packed with weird and crazy pop culture moments
From blockbuster hits to TV shows, to shipped couples, we've compiled a list of the biggest, baddest and most memorable moments that are #inspo for your upcoming Halloween party.
Let us know which costume you'll be rocking on October 31!
Mamma Mia!
There are so many fun and fringey costumes to choose from. A favorite will be bell-bottomed pants with a colorful top. Belt out that ABBA karaoke, girl!
The sequel to the Tony Award-nominated musical is almost here! #MammaMia2 in theaters July 20.
Mr. and Mrs. Prince Harry
The biggest event of the year was undoubtedly the Royal wedding. The ever-adorable Prince Harry married the stunning Meghan Markle in a fairytale ceremony thus making her the first African American Duchess. So grab your beau and dress up in your finest wedding garb!
Bughead or Varchie from Riverdale
Continuing their world dominance is Bughead from Riverdale. Spirit Halloween picked up on the popularity of the show and has added costumes for each of the characters including Serpent leather jackets, River Vixen cheer costumes, and Riverdale High letterman jackets.
Core 4's still going strong. Stream the latest only on The CW! Link in bio.
Ladies from the Handmaid's Tale
You can dress up like the ladies from Handmaid's Tale. HalloweenCostumes.com has the officially costume available for just $34.99.
Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.✊ Congratulations to The #HandmaidsTale Cast and Crew on their #GoldenGlobes nominations. #Globes75
GLOW's bad*** women
GLOW continues to be one of Netflix's biggest hits and provides us with a need to wear 80s clothing, specifically blinged out spandex wrestling suits. Best of all, they work really well for group costumes!
Liberty Belle's got a question for y'all! How do you spell "freedom?" ----
Characters from Black Panther
There is a beautifully intricate Black Panther cosplay costume up for grabs on Amazon right now if you're willing to dish out roughly $180 for it. They also have other suits and masks for you to complete the look!
Your #WakandaWeekend is here. Watch Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther tonight on Digital, @Movies.Anywhere, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD: [link in bio>
The Fab 5 from Queer Eye
Grab your five best buds and transform into the Fab 5 from Queer Eye!
If these were our coaches, we’d have taken gym class way more seriously -- [--: @taylormillerphoto/@timeoutnewyork>
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Did you get engaged after only a few weeks of dating someone? You should definitely channel your inner "it couple" Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. For Ariana, put your hair up in a sleek, high pony, rock an oversized hoodie, and knee-high boots. For Pete Davidson, joggers, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and a flannel on top of everything will do just fine. Don't forget to bleach your hair platinum blonde for the full effect.
Ari looks so cute in this outfit!! I think Ari+Pete are the cutest! @arianagrande @petedavidson | July 2018 ☁️ --
The cast of Crazy Rich Asians
Just look crazy rich, okay?
The #CrazyRichAsians Press Tour is sweeping America! From rooftops on Toronto skyscrapers to Chicago helicopter rides to Boston yachts, the cast may be visiting your city this week to say hello! Follow along right here, and get your tickets now to CRAZY RICH ASIANS in theaters starting August 15: Link in bio
Mary Poppins from Mary Poppins Returns
The movie isn't out until December 19 but if you've loved the magical nanny since the OG movie, this costume is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Don't forget your hat, umbrella, and never-ending bag!
Coming soon! Mary Poppins Returns... can't wait! Beautiful costumes designed by Sandy Powell. I had the pleasure of working on this with the mega talented Jane Law and crew... Out at the end of the year--#marypoppinsreturns #emilyblunt #merylstreep #fantasy #disney #dickvandyke
Michael Myers
You know, since the new movie is dropping just in time for Halloween and well, everyone will be completely terrified of you.
Sabrina from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
In terms of your outfit, think Little Red Riding Hood but with a flair for the occult. Bonus if you have a black cat that can talk!
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is heading to NYCC! They will be there on October 5 during Netflix's Mega Block of Chills panel!! #chillingadventuresofsabrina #netflix #nycc #sabrinaspellman #comiccon #chills #kiernanshipka #rosslynch
The Incredibles
Who would have thought the sequel to The Incredibles would be better than the first installment? Spirit Halloween once again picked up on the film's popularity and they have costumes from the youngest to the oldest incredible in your family! Check 'em out here.
@carmellarose ---- #friends #love #costume #partnerincrime #friendshipgoals #photography #photooftheday #picoftheday #lights #mirrorselfie #theincredibles #fun #style #followforfollowback #follow #follow4followback #followers #followxfollow #followforlikes #likebackalways #amazing #commentforcomment
To All The Boy's I Loved Before
Even if you're a middle-aged man, you've probably heard of the Netflix rom-com that has saved all rom-coms. We're thinking Lara Jean's pink sweater get-up but make it stand out by sticking on letters to all the boys you've ever loved before onto your outfit.
Finally, The Letters Are Out. What did you think of the movie? Leave your thoughts and comments below! -- If you haven’t seen the movie, beware of spoilers.