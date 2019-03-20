Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Detroit Audience At 'Hamilton' Performance

(99.5 WYCD) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer and creator of the Broadway hit musical "Hamilton," surprised the cast and audience at the Detroit performance Tuesday night.

Miranda posted a video on Twitter of himself walking onstage during the show's curtain call at the Fisher Theatre to huge cheers and a standing ovation from the stunned audience.

"What's up Detroit?" he shouted to the crowd. "Will you please give it up for this cast?"

He went on to thank the audience for supporting live theater. "I love you, Detroit," he said. "I signed a fresh batch of posters for ya. I love ya, Detroit. Thank you very much."

Later on Twitter, Miranda posted, "Gracias DETROIT!" And he shared a photo of himself with actors Hannah Cruz, who plays Eliza Hamilton, and Edred Utomi, Detroit's Hamilton.

Gracias DETROIT! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2019

"Hamilton," a critically acclaimed musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, will be showing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre through April 21. Miranda won a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize.

For more information on the show and how to get tickets, go to the Broadway in Detroit website.