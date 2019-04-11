Happy National Pet Day! Here Are A Few Ways To Celebrate The Day Dedicated To Pets

(99.5 WYCD) -- Happy National Pet Day!

April 11 is a time to celebrate your favorite pet, whether it’s the traditional dog or cat or something a bit more exotic, like your favorite pet pig or reptile.

The National Pet Day website has a few suggestions on celebrating the day, such as adopting a pet from a local animal shelter or volunteering to help other pets there, pamper your pet with a new toy or even a Pet Day party, or purchase pet food and supplies for the elderly or someone struggling financially so they can keep their furry friends close.

So take the time to celebrate your pet today!