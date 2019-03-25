Happy Oberon Day! Use This Excuse Generator If You Want To Enjoy It Without Going To Work

(99.5 WYCD) -- Bell's Brewery is releasing the 2019 version of Oberon Ale today. And if you're planning to skip work to enjoy a pour, Bell's has you covered.

On their website and social media accounts, they have a just-for-fun "excuse generator." You pick who gets the note and what you need to be excused from--and they'll handle the rest.

The program generates excuses for work, school, taking care of the kids, walking the dog, all of life's responsibilities. The catch-all 'adulting' is the final option.

You can have the excuse delivered directly to your boss, spouse, teacher -- whomever you choose.

A test of the system revealed that trying to get out work generaes an email tothe boss that says you're suffering from a "severe lack of sunshine" and hence, need to attend Oberon Release Day.

See it HERE.

Oberon Release Day celebrates more than just the launch of a Michigan-made seasonal beer. For many, it's the sign that spring is finally here.

“I think we’re all ready to put winter away and say hello to warmer weather with an annual tradition: raising that first Oberon of the season,” said Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell’s Brewery, in a release.

Oberon release parties will be held at bars across the state today, from Honest John's and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to Korner Pub in Owosso, Twin Peaks in Southgate and Madison Heights, JB's Smokeshouse in Canton, Hermann's Old Town Grille in Plymouth and The Shores Inn in St. Clair Shores. A release party will also be featured at 97.1 The Ticket's Opening Day Block Party to celebrate Opening Day in Grand Circus Park on April 4. See the complete list of release parties HERE.