How To Get To Hoedown 2019

Avoid construction and arrive early!

June 12, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- The memories you make at WYCD's Hoedown are ones to last a lifetime and then some! And every year, it just gets better & better. 2019 is no different, but you don't want traffic to ruin your Hoedown experience.

The event on Saturday, June 15 at DTE Energy Music Theatre will feature a headlining performance by Brantley Gilbert and feature acts across three stages, including main stage performances from Joe Nichols and Caylee Hammack, plus a surprise guest you won’t want to miss!!!

Dylan SchneiderLogan MizeFilmoreJoey VeeAustin BurkeHaley & Michaels and Mac Watts will also be performing on second and third stages located in the DTE parking lot and The Pine Tap, an open-air beer garden which sits on a deck inside DTE's West Entrance.

[HOEDOWN SET TIMES]

In anticipation of increased traffic due to construction on Sashabaw Road, the I-75 modernization project and other I-75 road and bridge projects, 313 Presents is strongly advising guests to arrive early for the concert. 

Sashabaw Road is undergoing reconstruction and widening from three to five lanes from I-75 to just south of Clarkston Road in Independence Twp.

Gates at DTE Energy Music Theatre open at 2:30 p.m. with music starting at 3 p.m. 

Throughout the duration of the 2019 concert season, I-75 will be under construction from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues its work on the I-75.

MDOT is also repairing 21 bridges on I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road. Both directions of I-75 may be reduced to a single lane on nights and weekends. 

Make sure to double-check the Waze traffic map before heading out to the concert.

 

 

Tags: 
Hoedown
Hoedown Traffic
Hoedown Arrive
How To Get To Hoedown

Recent Podcast Audio
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael and Grunwald Talk To Chief Ellsworth About The True Meaning Of Memorial Day WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa: Mother's Day Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes