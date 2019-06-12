How To Get To Hoedown 2019

(99.5 WYCD) -- The memories you make at WYCD's Hoedown are ones to last a lifetime and then some! And every year, it just gets better & better. 2019 is no different, but you don't want traffic to ruin your Hoedown experience.

The event on Saturday, June 15 at DTE Energy Music Theatre will feature a headlining performance by Brantley Gilbert and feature acts across three stages, including main stage performances from Joe Nichols and Caylee Hammack, plus a surprise guest you won’t want to miss!!!

Dylan Schneider, Logan Mize, Filmore, Joey Vee, Austin Burke, Haley & Michaels and Mac Watts will also be performing on second and third stages located in the DTE parking lot and The Pine Tap, an open-air beer garden which sits on a deck inside DTE's West Entrance.

[HOEDOWN SET TIMES]

In anticipation of increased traffic due to construction on Sashabaw Road, the I-75 modernization project and other I-75 road and bridge projects, 313 Presents is strongly advising guests to arrive early for the concert.

Sashabaw Road is undergoing reconstruction and widening from three to five lanes from I-75 to just south of Clarkston Road in Independence Twp.

Gates at DTE Energy Music Theatre open at 2:30 p.m. with music starting at 3 p.m.

Throughout the duration of the 2019 concert season, I-75 will be under construction from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues its work on the I-75.

MDOT is also repairing 21 bridges on I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road. Both directions of I-75 may be reduced to a single lane on nights and weekends.

Make sure to double-check the Waze traffic map before heading out to the concert.