Hear Billy Currington's New Song 'Bring It On Over'

(99.5 WYCD) - Billy Currington will return to radio airwaves on Sept. 24 with a new single, “Bring It On Over.”

"Bring It On Over" is the lead single from his forthcoming new full-length album. The song is upbeat and dance-worthy as Billy sings about being so crazy about his significant other, that he's going over to her house even though they just saw each other the night before.

His most recent album, "Summer Forever," which was released in 2015, spawned No. 1 hits “Don’t It,” “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” and “Do I Make You Wanna.”

Listen to “Bring It On Over” below.