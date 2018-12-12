Photographers Create Magical Christmas Portraits For Sick Kids Worldwide

Children in 10 cities around the world got a bit of magic added to their holiday despite being stuck in the hospital during Christmas thanks to some talented photographers and digital artists.

Using Photoshop, green-screen compositing and great source photography, the creators edited more than 200 children into beautiful Christmas scenes complete with Santa Claus.

It's a project organized by volunteer organization, The Heart Foundation, in Australia. Wednesday they revealed their most ambitious project to date called The Christmas Wish Project which is now in its third year. They assembled a team of over 110 volunteers to pull off the feat.

(credit: edited by Jason Ulsrud) used with permission

(credit: Edited by Karen Alsop) used with permission

(credit: The Christmas Wish / Edited by Ben Shirk) used with permission

(credit: Edited by Christmas Wish team) used with permission

“This year, some might say more than ever before, we’ve witnessed a world that could do with a little bit more love,” said Heart Project co-founder and Story Art

creator Karen Alsop.

“Our mission has always been to put a smile on the face of families who are doing it tough at Christmas by making them escape reality – even for a day – thanks to the

power of photography and Photoshop,” she added.