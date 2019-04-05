Heinz Kontinues Their Krazy Kondiment Kreations With 'Kranch'

(99.5 WYCD) -- After 150 years in business, Heinz is truly relishing in its ability to make new condiment creations.

Last year, the brand debuted its signature "Mayochup" — a mayonnaise-ketchup condiment that people both loved and hated. In March, the company surprised the world again with “Mayocue” (a mayonnaise and barbecue sauce mashup) and “Mayomust” (a mayo-mustard condiment).

But now the ketchup maker is kicking things up a notch with perhaps the kookiest combination yet: “Kranch” sauce.

Kranch is the combination of ketchup and ranch dressing. No more deciding between the two when dipping fries, eating chicken tenders, crunching on pizza crust...pretty much any fried food could be improved with the addition of Kranch. Thanks to Heinz, you'll soon be able to squeeze out a mixture of the two.

Kranch is out on shelves nationwide through April and will cost $3.49 a bottle.

If you're wondering how we got here, your tweets might be to thank. “When we launched Mayochup, Mayomust, and Mayocue, our fans speculated on social media what they thought the next condiment mashup should be—the tweets were pouring in!" Dalia Adler, Associate Director of Marketing for Heinz, said in a statement. "Inspired by our fans’ ideas, our new Kranch sauce is a blend of ketchup and ranch that will completely change your condiment game this summer."