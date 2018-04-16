Heinz Is Officially Bringing Mayochup To The US

(WYCD) The people have spoken: Mayochup is officially coming to the U.S. But it may be called something else.

Last week, Heinz let Twitter fans vote on whether or not to bring the mayonnaise and ketchup condiment to the States, promising that if 500,000 fans voted 'yes', the sauce would be in stores. When the poll closed, 55 percent of voters were in favor, with a total of 511,880 votes.

Since then, Heinz has confirmed the sauce is happening, and is continuing to get fans involved by taking name suggestions on Twitter.

The company hasn't yet announced yet when Mayochup will be in stores, but you can bet we'll have our fries ready and waiting.