Heinz Releases New Mayo-Hybrid Condiments: Mayomust And Mayocue

(99.5 WYCD) -- In 2018, after introducing the world to Mayochup — which is simply mayonnaise and ketchup — Heinz has coined these two new names for the latest additions to its mayo-based condiment line.

Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for Mayocue and Mayomust.

Mayocue brings together barbecue sauce and mayo, while Mayomust combines mayo with mustard.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for Heinz, in a statement.

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

The new flavors are expected to be available at stores nationwide in April.