Here Are the Stores Offering the Best and Worst Deals on Black Friday

(99.5 WYCD) -- Looking for the best deals and knowing which stores you are going to shop at are all part of the game plan when it comes to Black Friday. But planning all of it can be overwhelming.

Luckily, analysts over at personal finance website WalletHub did some of the work for shoppers as they prepare for the hectic post-Thanksgiving holiday.

After surveying nearly 7,000 deals from 35 of the biggest United States retailers’ Black Friday ad scans, WalletHub researchers identified the stores offering the biggest discounts based on the pre-discounted price of a given item. The list excludes deals without calculable percentage markdowns.

The average discount is 37 percent off across all stores, which is down from 40.2 percent just three years ago. But it's just about the same as last year.

Department store chain, Belk, has the best average discount this year, at 68.9percent. The other stores with an average of over 50 percent off are: JCPenney , Stage, Kohl's, New York & Company, and Payless.

The store with the worst discount is True Value hardware stores, at just 16.3 percent. The other stores with an average discount under 25 percent are: Gander Outdoors, Ace Hardware, Sam's Club, Big Lots, and Harbor Freight.

Here are the 10 best places to shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub:

Belk (68.9 percent discount) JCPenney (65.1 percent) Stage (62.1 percent) Kohl’s (60.8 percent) New York & Company (54.5 percent) Payless ShoeSource (50.3 percent) Dick’s Sporting Goods (49.9 percent) Macy’s (48.7 percent) Fred Meyer (45.3 percent) Shopko (45.2 percent)

And the top three retailers for each category:

Apparel and accessories

Meijer JCPenney Belk

Computers and phones

Lenovo JCPenney Office Depot and Office Max

Consumer electronics

Fred Meyer Academy Sports and Outdoors Staples

Consumer packaged goods

JCPenney Staples Belk

Toys

Stage Belk JCPenney

Appliances

Stage Belk Fred Meyer

Furniture

JCPenney Shopko Fred Meyer

Jewelry

Sears Stage Kohl’s

Books, movies and music

Fred Meyer Amazon BJ’s

Video games software

Best Buy Wal-mart Target

Other product categories

Belk Stage Kohl’s

According to WalletHub, the majority of discounts are concentrated in apparel and accessories, followed by computers and phones. Jewelry will be the hot-discount product this Black Friday.